Power Tussle Escalates in Karnataka's Congress Leadership

Tensions are escalating within Karnataka's Congress government as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah face a leadership tug-of-war. Shivakumar confirmed that both leaders are scheduled to visit Delhi for discussions with the Congress high command on the state's governance.

The leadership issue has gained momentum following rumors of a 2023 power-sharing pact, adding to speculations about a change in the chief minister's position. Shivakumar emphasized that any decisions will involve the high command and assured transparency in the process. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, has been assertive about his continued leadership term.

In related developments, Shivakumar has criticized the central government for altering the MGNREGA program and expressed intentions to discuss crucial water project issues with central ministers. These internal and external political maneuvers could have significant implications for the state's political landscape and national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)