Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Revenue Official Arrested in Shopian
The Jammu and Kashmir ACB arrested a revenue official in Shopian for bribery. After a complaint about an unequal property distribution, the official demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000. The complainant reported the incident instead. A trap was set, and the official was caught and arrested with the bribe in hand.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made an arrest in Shopian, targeting a revenue official embroiled in a bribery scandal. The official is accused of demanding and accepting a bribe concerning a property dispute application.
The incident unfolded when a complainant, seeking the equitable division of ancestral property in the Tehsil Office Shopian, faced a bribery demand of Rs 25,000 from a patwari. Approached about the property distribution involving his wife and sister-in-law, the complainant took a stand against corruption by turning to the ACB.
After confirming the patwari's demand through clandestine verification, the ACB set a trap. This operation culminated in the official being caught red-handed, with the ill-gotten money in his possession. The arrest was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, marking a significant triumph for anti-corruption efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
