Heathrow Rebounds: Flights Resume Amidst Major Power Outage
Heathrow Airport announced a partial reopening following a closure due to a fire at a nearby electrical substation. The incident affected 200,000 passengers with more than 1,350 flights impacted. The airport assures safety and is focusing on repatriation flights to restore normal operations by tomorrow.
Heathrow Airport has announced the resumption of some flights after a major power outage forced its closure on Friday. The incident left around 200,000 passengers stranded as a result of a fire at a neighboring electrical substation.
The airport had initially declared a halt to operations until midnight, affecting over 1,350 scheduled flights. In a statement, Heathrow expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured that the safety procedures are in place as they commence flight operations.
The first flights to take off will focus on repatriation and aircraft relocation, with the airport working with airlines to assist diverted passengers. Aiming to resume full operations, Heathrow emphasizes safety as its primary concern amid the recovery efforts.
