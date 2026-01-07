Left Menu

Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

John Brittas, CPI(M) MP from Kerala, urges India's External Affairs Minister to negotiate the return of Ariha Shah, an Indian child in German foster care, citing violations of rights and emotional instability. This issue may be addressed during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's upcoming visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:26 IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

John Brittas, a Member of Parliament from Kerala representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has formally requested that India's Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, intervene in the case of Ariha Shah. Shah, an Indian child, has been in foster care in Germany for over four and a half years, despite the lack of criminal allegations against her parents.

Brittas argues that Ariha's rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child are being violated. He highlights that she continues to be held by German Child Services even after recommendations for her return to her parents. The issue underscores broad concerns regarding her cultural and familial disconnection while in foster care.

The case has garnered national attention, with multiple MPs expressing humanitarian concerns. Brittas urges action during the initial visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India in January, suggesting it as a crucial opportunity for high-level diplomatic engagement to ensure Ariha's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

