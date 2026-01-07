Diplomatic Push for Ariha Shah's Repatriation: A Test of Child Rights
CPI(M) MP John Brittas has urged India's External Affairs Minister to facilitate the repatriation of Ariha Shah, a nearly five-year-old Indian citizen in German foster care. German authorities took her in 2021 amid abuse allegations. Her case highlights concerns over international child rights and family unity.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas has penned a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting intervention to facilitate the return of Ariha Shah, an Indian child, from German foster care.
Brittas emphasized the unjust situation as no evidence of abuse was found, and a psychologist recommends reuniting the family. The girl has been in foster care for over four years despite these findings. Her plight coincides with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's India visit, creating an apt diplomatic moment.
Brittas argued that Ariha's case violates her international rights and threatens her cultural identity. He urged that the German Chancellor's visit be leveraged to resolve the issue, advocating a fair resolution to preserve the child's best interests under international law.
