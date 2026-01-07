Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Ariha Shah's Repatriation: A Test of Child Rights

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has urged India's External Affairs Minister to facilitate the repatriation of Ariha Shah, a nearly five-year-old Indian citizen in German foster care. German authorities took her in 2021 amid abuse allegations. Her case highlights concerns over international child rights and family unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has penned a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting intervention to facilitate the return of Ariha Shah, an Indian child, from German foster care.

Brittas emphasized the unjust situation as no evidence of abuse was found, and a psychologist recommends reuniting the family. The girl has been in foster care for over four years despite these findings. Her plight coincides with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's India visit, creating an apt diplomatic moment.

Brittas argued that Ariha's case violates her international rights and threatens her cultural identity. He urged that the German Chancellor's visit be leveraged to resolve the issue, advocating a fair resolution to preserve the child's best interests under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

