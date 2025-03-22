Left Menu

Tariffs, Trade Talks, and Market Moves: Week's End Recap

The S&P and Dow ended Friday almost unchanged after comments from President Trump hinted at easing tariffs. U.S. trade policy uncertainty continues to affect markets, alongside Fed monetary policy decisions. Earnings season looms with companies like FedEx reducing forecasts, while Boeing secures a major contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:33 IST
Tariffs, Trade Talks, and Market Moves: Week's End Recap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly flat on Friday, recovering from earlier lows. This came after President Donald Trump hinted at flexibility in newly announced tariffs, offering some hope for investors.

Trump's comments, which included plans to engage with China's trade authorities, provided reassurance amidst market pressure arising from recent tariff announcements. Meanwhile, stocks showed signs of recovery midweek after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, suggesting potential rate cuts this year.

With earnings season approaching, several companies have lowered forecasts, amid a clouded economic outlook. Notably, FedEx adjusted its projections downward due to ongoing industrial sector weakness. In contrast, Boeing shares climbed following a new defense contract, while 'triple witching' heightened market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025