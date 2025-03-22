Tariffs, Trade Talks, and Market Moves: Week's End Recap

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly flat on Friday, recovering from earlier lows. This came after President Donald Trump hinted at flexibility in newly announced tariffs, offering some hope for investors.

Trump's comments, which included plans to engage with China's trade authorities, provided reassurance amidst market pressure arising from recent tariff announcements. Meanwhile, stocks showed signs of recovery midweek after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, suggesting potential rate cuts this year.

With earnings season approaching, several companies have lowered forecasts, amid a clouded economic outlook. Notably, FedEx adjusted its projections downward due to ongoing industrial sector weakness. In contrast, Boeing shares climbed following a new defense contract, while 'triple witching' heightened market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)