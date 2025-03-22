Heathrow Havoc: Fire Sparks Airport Shutdown, Stranding Thousands

Flights at the UK's Heathrow Airport resumed following a major fire that disrupted operations, cutting power and grounding Europe's busiest airport. The incident stranded tens of thousands of passengers and created global travel chaos, as officials worked to restore services and normalize operations.

The fire, originating from a nearby substation, forced the airport's complete closure, disrupting 1,351 flights and impacting 291,000 passengers scheduled for Friday. Many flights were diverted or returned to their departure points, with only limited operations focusing on relocating and repositioning aircraft in London.

While Heathrow plans to be fully operational, the disruption highlighted vulnerabilities in essential infrastructure. The incident attracted criticism from airlines questioning infrastructural robustness, especially amidst previous outages. Authorities, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the London Fire Brigade, are launching thorough investigations as financial ramifications loom for the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)