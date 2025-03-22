Left Menu

Holmium Laser: A Modern Solution for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital introduces Holmium Laser surgery, a cutting-edge treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Patients benefit from reduced pain, lowered risks, and quicker recovery. The advanced procedure, HoLEP, promises to revolutionize prostate treatment with unparalleled advantages over traditional surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:28 IST
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Urology Experts Share Insights on Holmium Laser Prostate Surgery for the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. Image Credit: ANI
The Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is revolutionizing the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) with the introduction of Holmium Laser prostate surgery. This advanced technique, performed by the hospital's Department of Urology, offers significant benefits over traditional methods, particularly for patients with enlarged prostates.

Renowned for its high success rate, Holmium Enucleation of Prostate (HoLEP) facilitates the removal of prostate sizes ranging from 90 gm to 260 gm in a single endoscopic operation, effectively minimizing complications. Typically, prostates larger than 120 gm necessitate open surgery, demanding extended recovery periods and leading to a higher risk of postoperative issues.

Through HoLEP, patients can avoid the lengthy recuperation and potential scarring associated with open surgery. Emphasizing patient well-being, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital ensures individuals on blood thinners resume medication quickly post-surgery. The medical team remains dedicated to providing precision care using state-of-the-art technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

