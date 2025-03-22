Normalcy Restored: Flight Operations Resume to London Heathrow

Following a temporary halt caused by a power outage, flights to London Heathrow from the national capital resumed smoothly on Saturday. Air India, Virgin Atlantic, and British Airways restarted their scheduled operations after the UK airport regained full functionality.

On Friday, the disruption affected thousands of passengers, resulting in the cancellation of numerous flights, including those from several Indian cities. Officials from Air India, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic confirmed the resumption of services, ensuring disrupted travel plans were now back on track.

The Delhi Airport manages six daily flights to London Heathrow, while British Airways conducts eight flights, including departures from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Virgin Atlantic and Air India continue to offer multiple daily connections, ensuring a steady resumption of air travel between India and the UK.

