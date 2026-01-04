North Korea's Missiles: Pre-Congress Tensions Rise
North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the sea, ahead of its ruling party congress. South Korea and Japan are monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with the US for intelligence. The launches precede South Korea's president's visit to China, aiming to discuss Korean Peninsula peace initiatives.
North Korea escalated regional tensions on Sunday by launching multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea, according to a statement from South Korea's military. This marks the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations as the nation prepares for its upcoming ruling party congress.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the missile launches, detected around 7:50 am from the capital region, targeted waters to the east. Details about the missile's range remain undisclosed. The South Korean military has heightened its surveillance and is collaborating closely with the US and Japan on intelligence concerning these launches.
Experts suggest that North Korea is conducting these tests to showcase its defense capabilities ahead of the Workers' Party congress, the first in five years. Observers are keenly awaiting new policies from this congress, particularly regarding relations with the US and the possibility of resuming stalled talks. The event's timing is uncertain, though expectations are for January or February, as indicated by South Korea's intelligence service.
The missile launches occurred shortly before South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung's scheduled departure for a summit in China with President Xi Jinping. The South Korean president intends to request Chinese support in fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula during his four-day trip. Earlier, North Korea announced its firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles and released images suggesting advancements in developing its first nuclear-powered submarine.
