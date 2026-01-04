Left Menu

Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Controversy

The Joint Charity Commissioner's office filed a case against the trustees of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for alleged lapses leading to the death of patient Tanisha Bhise. Public outrage followed her death after being refused admission. The hospital denies receiving any formal report from the Charity Commissioner amidst ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Charity Commissioner's office has taken legal action against the trustees of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in connection with the death of Tanisha Bhise, as confirmed by officials.

Bhise, linked to BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal secretary, allegedly faced hospital admission denial due to unpaid deposits, leading to her death after childbirth at another facility.

Public backlash forced Pune police to investigate Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, held responsible by a committee. Although the charity office claims hospital care lapses, the hospital awaits official documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

