Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Controversy

The Joint Charity Commissioner's office has taken legal action against the trustees of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in connection with the death of Tanisha Bhise, as confirmed by officials.

Bhise, linked to BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal secretary, allegedly faced hospital admission denial due to unpaid deposits, leading to her death after childbirth at another facility.

Public backlash forced Pune police to investigate Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, held responsible by a committee. Although the charity office claims hospital care lapses, the hospital awaits official documentation.

