Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

The Ankita Bhandari murder case stirs fresh controversy as demands for a CBI probe arise. Officials deny any 'VIP' involvement, yet allegations surface implicating a top BJP leader. The Uttarakhand government remains open to further investigation amid public and political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:37 IST
Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial Ankita Bhandari murder case has taken a new turn with calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Haridwar SP (Rural) Shekhar Suyal declared no 'VIP' involvement was discovered during the investigation, despite rumors and political claims.

Suyal clarified that Dharmendra Kumar, a friend of Ankita from Noida, mentioned in chats, was mistakenly linked as a 'VIP'. He had visited the area shortly before the murder but was merely a transient presence at the Vanantra Resort. Resort records and staff corroborated his statements.

Further complicating matters, Urmila Sanawar, alleging links to former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, accused a certain 'Gattu' of being the 'VIP' involved, identifying him as a top BJP figure in Uttarakhand. Rathore rebutted, citing AI-generated audios aimed at discrediting him politically. The Uttarakhand government declared readiness for any necessary probe should substantial evidence arise, amidst calls from opposition for further inquiry after three culprits received life sentences.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of...

 India
2
Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

 India
3
Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Controversy

Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Contr...

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026