Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

The controversial Ankita Bhandari murder case has taken a new turn with calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Haridwar SP (Rural) Shekhar Suyal declared no 'VIP' involvement was discovered during the investigation, despite rumors and political claims.

Suyal clarified that Dharmendra Kumar, a friend of Ankita from Noida, mentioned in chats, was mistakenly linked as a 'VIP'. He had visited the area shortly before the murder but was merely a transient presence at the Vanantra Resort. Resort records and staff corroborated his statements.

Further complicating matters, Urmila Sanawar, alleging links to former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, accused a certain 'Gattu' of being the 'VIP' involved, identifying him as a top BJP figure in Uttarakhand. Rathore rebutted, citing AI-generated audios aimed at discrediting him politically. The Uttarakhand government declared readiness for any necessary probe should substantial evidence arise, amidst calls from opposition for further inquiry after three culprits received life sentences.