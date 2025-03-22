States Pioneer Green Transport as Federal Initiatives Falter
As the Trump administration halts federal funding for bicycle lanes, states unify to advance green transit projects. The Clean Rides Network, consisting of states like California, New York, and Maryland, aims to counter environmental impact with innovative policies, inspired by Colorado's emissions reduction strategy. Economic and environmental benefits spearhead the effort.
- Country:
- United States
Bicycle advocates were stunned into action when the Trump administration abruptly halted federal grants for bike lanes, prompting several states to form the Clean Rides Network. This coalition, consisting of states such as California, Illinois, and New York, aims to maintain and advance green transportation projects that federal policies now neglect.
Colorado's ambitious policy, which mandates environmental offsets for large transportation projects, has become a model for others. It successfully reallocated funds from canceled highway expansions to enhance intercity bus services, in alignment with Biden's infrastructure goals. Concerns arise as states may soon need to fully self-fund similar initiatives.
Paralleling Colorado's lead, Maryland and other Clean Rides states are enacting laws focused on greenhouse gas reduction. While some see economic opportunities, resistance from roadbuilders highlights the looming challenge. Nonetheless, economic concerns fuel bipartisan interests in eco-friendly transport, signaling a shift in state policy prioritization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge orders Trump administration to pay nearly $2 billion in USAID and State Dept. debts
UPDATE 2-Trump administration weighs closure of nearly a dozen diplomatic missions abroad
Trump Administration Ends TSA Officers' Collective Bargaining
West Virginia Workers Reel from Mass Government Firings under Trump Administration
Trump Administration Halts $400M Grants to Columbia Over Jewish Harassment