States Pioneer Green Transport as Federal Initiatives Falter

Bicycle advocates were stunned into action when the Trump administration abruptly halted federal grants for bike lanes, prompting several states to form the Clean Rides Network. This coalition, consisting of states such as California, Illinois, and New York, aims to maintain and advance green transportation projects that federal policies now neglect.

Colorado's ambitious policy, which mandates environmental offsets for large transportation projects, has become a model for others. It successfully reallocated funds from canceled highway expansions to enhance intercity bus services, in alignment with Biden's infrastructure goals. Concerns arise as states may soon need to fully self-fund similar initiatives.

Paralleling Colorado's lead, Maryland and other Clean Rides states are enacting laws focused on greenhouse gas reduction. While some see economic opportunities, resistance from roadbuilders highlights the looming challenge. Nonetheless, economic concerns fuel bipartisan interests in eco-friendly transport, signaling a shift in state policy prioritization.

