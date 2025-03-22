DLF's Bold Real Estate Venture: Rs 20,000 Crore Investment March

Real estate giant DLF Ltd is rolling out an ambitious investment plan, with intentions to funnel approximately Rs 20,000 crore into the completion of its launched residential projects over the next several years.

According to a corporate presentation shared on Friday, this investment is part of a broader strategy to generate a total surplus cash potential of Rs 43,000 crore from housing projects. Additionally, DLF is earmarking another Rs 20,000 crore for the development of commercial properties, aiming to enhance its rental business portfolio.

DLF's long-term growth vision includes a strong emphasis on both residential and commercial sectors with planned expansions and strategic partnerships, including ventures with DCCDL and others, to bolster its dominance in India's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)