Left Menu

DLF's Bold Real Estate Venture: Rs 20,000 Crore Investment March

DLF Ltd is set to invest Rs 20,000 crore in its residential projects over the coming years, aiming for a Rs 43,000 crore surplus from launched projects. It will also allocate Rs 20,000 crore in commercial properties, expanding its rental portfolio to 73 million square feet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:52 IST
DLF's Bold Real Estate Venture: Rs 20,000 Crore Investment March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant DLF Ltd is rolling out an ambitious investment plan, with intentions to funnel approximately Rs 20,000 crore into the completion of its launched residential projects over the next several years.

According to a corporate presentation shared on Friday, this investment is part of a broader strategy to generate a total surplus cash potential of Rs 43,000 crore from housing projects. Additionally, DLF is earmarking another Rs 20,000 crore for the development of commercial properties, aiming to enhance its rental business portfolio.

DLF's long-term growth vision includes a strong emphasis on both residential and commercial sectors with planned expansions and strategic partnerships, including ventures with DCCDL and others, to bolster its dominance in India's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025