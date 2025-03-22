Left Menu

Flights Resume at London Heathrow After Major Power Outage

Air India, along with Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, resumed flights to London's Heathrow Airport after a power outage caused significant disruptions. The outage had suspended operations, affecting thousands of passengers. Airlines are working to ensure schedules return to normal, despite anticipated delays.

Updated: 22-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:08 IST
Flight operations at London's Heathrow Airport were restored on Saturday following a significant power outage that disrupted services. Air India, alongside other carriers like Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, resumed their schedules after the interruption affected thousands of travelers.

The outage, which originated at an off-airport substation, caused extensive cancellations on Friday, leaving many passengers stranded. Airlines are now working diligently to restore full services and minimize delays as operational complexity remains high post-outage.

British Airways announced their intention to run approximately 85% of their Saturday flights, acknowledging that some delays for customers are likely. Heathrow Airport, through social media updates, assured travelers that the airport is fully operational and teams are actively assisting affected passengers.

