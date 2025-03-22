Left Menu

India's Push for Food Safety with New Laboratories

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries in India plans to establish 100 new NABL-accredited food testing laboratories by 2025-26. These labs aim to ensure food safety and compliance with global standards, benefiting farmers and food producers while boosting exports and job creation in the food processing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:14 IST
The Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries announced a groundbreaking initiative to bolster food safety across the nation by setting up 100 new NABL-accredited laboratories by the 2025-26 fiscal year. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu emphasized the project's significance, which falls under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

During the inauguration of a food testing laboratory at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bittu underscored the importance of these labs in ensuring products adhere to rigorous safety standards, safeguarding public health from contaminants and pathogens.

This initiative promises economic benefits, providing essential support to farmers and producers of various commodities. By aligning with standards set by international regulatory bodies, the labs are expected to enhance export opportunities and create job prospects, particularly for skilled workers in the food processing domain.

