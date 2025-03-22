Heathrow Blackout: A Wake-up Call for UK's Energy Resilience

The British government has launched an inquiry into the nation's energy resilience following a fire at an electrical substation that disrupted operations at Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest air hub, for nearly a day. The blaze raised critical questions about the UK's ability to withstand infrastructure setbacks.

Despite Heathrow resuming operations, the fallout left thousands of passengers stranded and airlines scrambling to manage ongoing disruptions. A Labour Party politician has called for improvements in national preparedness, labeling the incident a significant embarrassment for both the airport and the country.

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has called for an urgent investigation to address wider lessons for the country's critical infrastructure. The inquiry aims to prevent future incidents of this scale, as the nation grapples with aging infrastructure and a 'just in time' economy that lacks contingency planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)