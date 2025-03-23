Technical Glitch Halts Ukrzaliznytsia's Online Services

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-owned railway, announced a disruption in its online services due to a technical failure on Sunday, although no specific details were provided.

The outage has temporarily halted ticket sales and online ordering, affecting passengers relying on these services. Ukrzaliznytsia's statement, posted on Telegram, highlighted the stoppage, which comes amidst ongoing challenges following the Russian invasion in 2022.

After airspace was closed, railways emerged as a key transportation alternative for travel within Ukraine and internationally. While the exact cause of the technical failure is undisclosed, Ukrainian authorities have previously cited Russian hacking as a frequent disruption threat since the war's onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)