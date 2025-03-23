Left Menu

Technical Glitch Halts Ukrzaliznytsia's Online Services

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-owned railway, faced a technical failure causing an outage of their online services, including ticket sales and ordering. Following the 2022 Russian invasion, railways became a crucial mode of transport. The cause remains unspecified, although cyberattacks have been a concern during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:36 IST
Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-owned railway, announced a disruption in its online services due to a technical failure on Sunday, although no specific details were provided.

The outage has temporarily halted ticket sales and online ordering, affecting passengers relying on these services. Ukrzaliznytsia's statement, posted on Telegram, highlighted the stoppage, which comes amidst ongoing challenges following the Russian invasion in 2022.

After airspace was closed, railways emerged as a key transportation alternative for travel within Ukraine and internationally. While the exact cause of the technical failure is undisclosed, Ukrainian authorities have previously cited Russian hacking as a frequent disruption threat since the war's onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

