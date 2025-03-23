Pope Francis Leaves Hospital After Five-Week Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis was discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday after undergoing treatment for pneumonia for five weeks. His first public appearance since February 14 was marked by waving to well-wishers from a hospital balcony moments before his discharge.

The 88-year-old pontiff experienced the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy when he was admitted to the hospital with a severe respiratory infection on February 14. Although he left the hospital, his doctors emphasized that his recovery would take time, advising a further two months of rest at the Vatican.

A convoy of police escorted the car carrying Francis as it left the hospital. The pope, appearing on the balcony in a wheelchair and smiling, waved at gathered supporters. Despite appearing briefly, he expressed gratitude to a well-wisher who brought yellow flowers, while the crowd chanted his name in support.

