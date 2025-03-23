Left Menu

Segway Scooters Recalled Amid Safety Concerns

Segway has recalled approximately 220,000 scooters in the US due to a risky folding mechanism. The Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP models have caused injuries like bruises and broken bones. Consumers should stop using the scooters and contact Segway for a free maintenance kit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:59 IST
Segway Scooters Recalled Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Segway is initiating a recall of around 220,000 scooters sold across the United States due to a safety risk that has led to injuries including bruises and broken bones.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission released a notice pointing out that the folding mechanism in the Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP models can potentially malfunction during use. This flaw may cause the handlebars or stem to fold unexpectedly, posing a danger to users.

Segway advises consumers to cease using the affected scooters and to contact the company to receive a complimentary maintenance kit. The kit provides tools and detailed instructions to check and adjust the scooters' locking mechanism. The recall encompasses units sold from January 2020 to February 2025 through major retailers like Best Buy and online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025