Segway Scooters Recalled Amid Safety Concerns

Segway is initiating a recall of around 220,000 scooters sold across the United States due to a safety risk that has led to injuries including bruises and broken bones.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission released a notice pointing out that the folding mechanism in the Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP models can potentially malfunction during use. This flaw may cause the handlebars or stem to fold unexpectedly, posing a danger to users.

Segway advises consumers to cease using the affected scooters and to contact the company to receive a complimentary maintenance kit. The kit provides tools and detailed instructions to check and adjust the scooters' locking mechanism. The recall encompasses units sold from January 2020 to February 2025 through major retailers like Best Buy and online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)