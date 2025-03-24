Left Menu

Tragic Van Accident Sparks Ravine Blaze in Northern Mexico

A van crash in northern Mexico has resulted in twelve deaths and a forest fire. The vehicle plunged into a ravine due to a suspected mechanical failure. State authorities are investigating the incident, which adds to a series of deadly road accidents across the country.

Updated: 24-03-2025 07:09 IST
Twelve individuals lost their lives, and four others were injured after a van crashed into a ravine in northern Mexico's Nuevo Leon on Sunday. The accident, reportedly due to a mechanical failure, resulted in a forest fire in the area.

The van, carrying 16 people, plummeted 120 meters into the ravine, igniting a blaze that scorched around two hectares before being brought under control. David de la Pena, Santiago's mayor, conveyed the tragic incident in a video statement, highlighting the severity of the accident.

This devastating event follows a pattern of fatal road accidents in Mexico, with significant casualties from recent crashes involving buses in different regions of the country. Authorities are urging improved vehicle safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

