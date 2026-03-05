Ukraine Secures Freedom for 200 POWs in Major Exchange with Russia
Ukraine successfully retrieved 200 prisoners of war from Russia in a recent exchange, including those captured during the siege of Mariupol. President Zelenskiy emphasized that efforts to repatriate all citizens are ongoing, acknowledging international support, particularly from the United States, in facilitating these exchanges.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Ukraine has successfully secured the release of 200 prisoners of war in an exchange with Russia. This swap includes military personnel captured during the siege of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday.
President Zelenskiy stated on social media platform X that every successful return of its people demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to bringing all citizens back home. 'No one is forgotten,' he emphasized.
He extended gratitude to all mediators involved and highlighted the critical support from the United States, which played a pivotal role in making this exchange possible.
