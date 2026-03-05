Left Menu

UK Shares Climb Amid Energy Gains and Corporate Highlights

UK shares edged higher supported by energy stocks and positive corporate updates from companies like Rentokil. The FTSE 100 index rose slightly as the U.S.-Iran conflict impacts global inflation expectations. Investors anticipate limited Bank of England interest rate cuts this year amid mixed domestic economic data.

05-03-2026
On Thursday, UK shares experienced modest gains, largely driven by a surge in energy stocks and favorable corporate updates from notable companies such as Rentokil and Entain. Investors are closely monitoring the escalating tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict as it reaches its sixth day.

The FTSE 100, a blue-chip index, firmed by 0.1% by midday, while the FTSE 250 midcap index saw a 0.4% increase. British equities are navigating the prospect of fewer interest rate cuts this year. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has contributed to rising oil prices and heightened global inflation concerns, drawing the FTSE 100 2.7% below its record high achieved on Friday.

Current money market pricing suggests just one quarter-point rate reduction by the Bank of England this year, compared to earlier expectations of two by February's end. Traders estimate a 75% likelihood of the central bank maintaining current interest rates in its upcoming meeting. Domestic economic data remain mixed, with Britain's construction sector contracting for 14 consecutive months, in contrast to a more positive performance in services PMI. Meanwhile, Rentokil and Entain witnessed significant stock gains following better-than-expected profit reports.

