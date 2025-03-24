Indian Markets Soar Amid Global Uncertainty

The Indian stock markets have extended their vigorous rally for the second consecutive week, largely driven by robust foreign investments and improving domestic economic conditions. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices opened with notable gains on Monday, reflecting strong investor sentiment.

Last week marked a milestone as the indices achieved their best weekly performance in four years, climbing over 4 percent. However, experts warn of global instability stemming from geopolitical tensions and disruptions. The designation of April 2nd as "Reciprocal Tariffs Day" by U.S. President Donald Trump introduces further complexity into global trade dynamics.

Domestically, India's economy exhibits signs of recovery, bolstered by a surge in government infrastructure spending and supportive monetary policies from the RBI. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga highlights India's advantageous position as foreign investor interest grows, anticipating favorable conditions for new investments in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)