Left Menu

Indian Markets Soar Amid Global Uncertainty

The Indian stock market continued its rally into a second week, fueled by foreign investments and positive domestic economic signals. Benchmark indices saw significant gains as experts noted favorable conditions despite global uncertainties. Strong government infrastructure spending and the RBI's monetary actions have further strengthened market attractiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:19 IST
Indian Markets Soar Amid Global Uncertainty
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets have extended their vigorous rally for the second consecutive week, largely driven by robust foreign investments and improving domestic economic conditions. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices opened with notable gains on Monday, reflecting strong investor sentiment.

Last week marked a milestone as the indices achieved their best weekly performance in four years, climbing over 4 percent. However, experts warn of global instability stemming from geopolitical tensions and disruptions. The designation of April 2nd as "Reciprocal Tariffs Day" by U.S. President Donald Trump introduces further complexity into global trade dynamics.

Domestically, India's economy exhibits signs of recovery, bolstered by a surge in government infrastructure spending and supportive monetary policies from the RBI. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga highlights India's advantageous position as foreign investor interest grows, anticipating favorable conditions for new investments in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025