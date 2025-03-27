Debate Over Goa's Revenue Surplus Budget: Aspirations Unmet?

In a contentious session, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented a revenue surplus budget projecting a promising economic horizon with growth incentives aimed at the tourism and industrial sectors. With a projected GSDP growth of 14.27% by 2025-26, the budget offers tax incentives and full SGST reimbursement for industries investing over Rs 5,000 crore.

Despite the optimistic projections, opposition leaders have raised concerns, arguing that the budget is disconnected from public aspirations and peppered with financial inconsistencies. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and other political figures have criticized the misrepresentation of development figures and highlighted the gap between initial and revised budget estimates on major projects.

Further skepticism was voiced by Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, who accused the government of misleading growth figures, claiming the actual growth is 9.9% against the touted 14.27%. Sardesai also questioned the legitimacy of project completions and infrastructure claims, pressing for a genuine master plan for heritage conservation in Old Goa.

