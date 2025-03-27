Trump's Tariff Tempest: Global Auto Industry in Turmoil

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks this Wednesday, expanding the global trade disputes he reignited upon returning to the White House. Auto industry experts predict this move will hike up prices and disrupt production lines worldwide.

In response to the announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the tariff would significantly impact the cost of parts imported for their cars, marking an increase in prices. Likewise, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba questioned the rationale behind uniform tariffs and emphasized the need for Japan to consider its national interest.

The decision drew mixed reactions globally. While the United Auto Workers Union sees the tariffs as a step forward for American workers, others like Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the German Car Industry Association warned of escalating costs and potential trade conflicts, urging for negotiations and mutual agreements to prevent further economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)