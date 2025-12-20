Farewell to a Versatile Talent: Sreenivasan's Legacy

Renowned Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan has passed away at the age of 69, leaving a significant void in the film industry. The veteran artist died early Saturday morning in a private hospital near Tripunithura, sources from the film fraternity confirmed.

Sreenivasan, who hailed from Kannur and had been residing in Kochi for several years, was admitted to the hospital late Friday night. Known for his versatility, he not only excelled as an actor but also made an indelible mark as a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer.

Beginning his film career with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976, Sreenivasan contributed to over 200 movies. His legacy lives on through his sons, Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan, who have followed in his footsteps to become actors in the Malayalam film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)