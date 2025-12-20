Farewell to a Versatile Talent: Sreenivasan's Legacy
Renowned Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan, aged 69, passed away at a private hospital near Tripunithura. Celebrated for his multifaceted contributions to the film industry, Sreenivasan had acted in over 200 films since his debut in 1976. He is survived by his two sons, Vineeth and Dhyan, both actors.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan has passed away at the age of 69, leaving a significant void in the film industry. The veteran artist died early Saturday morning in a private hospital near Tripunithura, sources from the film fraternity confirmed.
Sreenivasan, who hailed from Kannur and had been residing in Kochi for several years, was admitted to the hospital late Friday night. Known for his versatility, he not only excelled as an actor but also made an indelible mark as a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer.
Beginning his film career with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976, Sreenivasan contributed to over 200 movies. His legacy lives on through his sons, Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan, who have followed in his footsteps to become actors in the Malayalam film industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iconic James Bond Films Are Set to Stream on Netflix in 2026
Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan dies in Kochi: Film industry sources.
ICICI Prudential's Spectacular Market Debut: A 19% Premium
Vivanta Hotel to Debut in Vellore, Elevating Hospitality Scene
The Visionary Behind Indian Cinema: Celebrating Jagat Murari's Legacy