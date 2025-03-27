Tariff Tensions Spark Preemptive Chip Orders: SK Hynix's Strategic Response

South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, announced that its customers have accelerated orders amid fears of upcoming U.S. tariffs on semiconductors. At the company's annual shareholder meeting, Lee Sang-rak, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, highlighted these 'pull-in' effects which have recently favored market dynamics.

In the wake of uncertainties about the continuation of this trend, the first quarter saw a projected decline in shipments of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips. Meanwhile, U.S. firms like Micron and SanDisk, alongside China's YMTC, have raised prices due to AI market demand. The possibility of April tariffs prompts preemptive inventory transfers to the U.S.

President Trump's proposed 25% tariff remains uncertain. However, SK Hynix foresees 'explosive growth' in high bandwidth memory chip demand, fueled by data center investments. Despite some AI hardware spending concerns, SK Hynix maintains that such factors, including China's DeepSeek advancements, will not deter the strong demand projected.

