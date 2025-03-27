Tariff Tensions Spark Preemptive Chip Orders: SK Hynix's Strategic Response
South Korea's SK Hynix is experiencing a shift in memory chip orders due to potential new U.S. tariffs on semiconductors. Customers have been accelerating their purchases, positively impacting the market. Despite uncertainties regarding tariff implementation, SK Hynix anticipates significant growth in high bandwidth memory chip demand, driven by AI and data centers.
South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, announced that its customers have accelerated orders amid fears of upcoming U.S. tariffs on semiconductors. At the company's annual shareholder meeting, Lee Sang-rak, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, highlighted these 'pull-in' effects which have recently favored market dynamics.
In the wake of uncertainties about the continuation of this trend, the first quarter saw a projected decline in shipments of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips. Meanwhile, U.S. firms like Micron and SanDisk, alongside China's YMTC, have raised prices due to AI market demand. The possibility of April tariffs prompts preemptive inventory transfers to the U.S.
President Trump's proposed 25% tariff remains uncertain. However, SK Hynix foresees 'explosive growth' in high bandwidth memory chip demand, fueled by data center investments. Despite some AI hardware spending concerns, SK Hynix maintains that such factors, including China's DeepSeek advancements, will not deter the strong demand projected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama Unfolds: A Dive into 'Dope Thief', Tragic Losses, and Espionage Thrills
Dramatic Train Rescue: Hostages Freed Amidst Tensions in Pakistan
Dramatic Comebacks and Crushing Upsets Define Day 1 at All England Open 2025
Dramatic Train Rescue: Pakistani Forces Combat Baloch Insurgents
Dramatic Train Hijack in Balochistan Ends in Rescue