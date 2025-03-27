Left Menu

H&M Battles Slow Sales with Strategic Marketing and Celebrity Endorsements

H&M reported a mere 1% increase in March sales despite increased marketing investments. Sales for the December-February quarter were slightly below expectations. CEO Daniel Erver is focusing on enhancing brand appeal through celebrity endorsements while addressing profitability challenges with strategic initiatives set to improve second-quarter performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:16 IST
H&M Battles Slow Sales with Strategic Marketing and Celebrity Endorsements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M announced a modest 1% rise in March sales, reflecting a stumbling start to its spring and summer collections. Despite hefty marketing outlays, the expected returns have not fully materialized, with sales and profitability lagging behind analyst projections.

The retailer posted sales of 55.3 billion Swedish crowns for the December-February period, a 2% rise in local currencies but below the 55.9 billion crowns predicted by analysts. March's growth also fell short compared to the 4% increase recorded last year. CEO Daniel Erver remains optimistic about future quarters, emphasizing the smaller impact of the first quarter on annual results.

H&M continues to confront profitability pressures, as seen in the operating profit margin's dip to 2.2% from 3.9% year-over-year. To counter this, Erver, who has been at the helm for just over a year, is driving a branding overhaul. Celebrity partnerships with the likes of Charli XCX and FKA Twigs are part of a broader strategy to compete with rivals Zara and Shein. Meanwhile, store numbers have reduced to 4,213 globally, marking the lowest since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025