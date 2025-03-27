H&M Battles Slow Sales with Strategic Marketing and Celebrity Endorsements

Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M announced a modest 1% rise in March sales, reflecting a stumbling start to its spring and summer collections. Despite hefty marketing outlays, the expected returns have not fully materialized, with sales and profitability lagging behind analyst projections.

The retailer posted sales of 55.3 billion Swedish crowns for the December-February period, a 2% rise in local currencies but below the 55.9 billion crowns predicted by analysts. March's growth also fell short compared to the 4% increase recorded last year. CEO Daniel Erver remains optimistic about future quarters, emphasizing the smaller impact of the first quarter on annual results.

H&M continues to confront profitability pressures, as seen in the operating profit margin's dip to 2.2% from 3.9% year-over-year. To counter this, Erver, who has been at the helm for just over a year, is driving a branding overhaul. Celebrity partnerships with the likes of Charli XCX and FKA Twigs are part of a broader strategy to compete with rivals Zara and Shein. Meanwhile, store numbers have reduced to 4,213 globally, marking the lowest since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)