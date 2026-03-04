Iraq's Oil Production Slashed Amidst Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Iraq has taken drastic steps to reduce oil production by nearly 1.5 million barrels per day, with further cuts looming due to the escalating Iran crisis, according to Iraqi oil officials.

The reduction stems from export challenges as geopolitical tensions have caused the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil supplies.

This development could lead to a severe bottleneck, potentially halting over 3 million barrels per day if oil tankers remain immobilized, compounding pressures on global energy markets.