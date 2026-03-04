Iraq's Oil Production Slashed Amidst Strait of Hormuz Crisis
Iraq has significantly reduced its oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day due to a crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially leading to an even larger output cut. Export disruptions are causing storage issues, but refinery operations remain unaffected. The crisis stems from geopolitical tensions involving Iran.
Iraq has taken drastic steps to reduce oil production by nearly 1.5 million barrels per day, with further cuts looming due to the escalating Iran crisis, according to Iraqi oil officials.
The reduction stems from export challenges as geopolitical tensions have caused the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil supplies.
This development could lead to a severe bottleneck, potentially halting over 3 million barrels per day if oil tankers remain immobilized, compounding pressures on global energy markets.