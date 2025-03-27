The Rise of Quick Commerce: India's E-Retail Revolution
The Flipkart and Bain & Company report highlights the phenomenal growth of quick commerce (QCom) in India, accounting for more than two-thirds of e-grocery orders in 2024. Slated to grow at over 40% annually, QCom is revolutionizing consumer buying, supported by India's structural advantages like high population density.
In an unprecedented shift in India's e-retail landscape, quick commerce (QCom) has emerged as a dominant force, as detailed in a recent report by Flipkart and Bain & Company.
With more than two-thirds of e-grocery orders occurring on these platforms in 2024, QCom's promise of under-30-minute delivery is redefining consumer habits.
Supported by unique Indian advantages like dense populations and low-cost dark stores, this sector is rapidly expanding beyond groceries to all retail categories, while maintaining profitability.
