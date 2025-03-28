Tariff Tensions: Global Currencies Dance Amid Trump's Trade Moves

The global currency markets were in a state of caution on Thursday, as financial traders speculated on the potential severity of forthcoming tariffs expected to be announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. While the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso showed signs of weakness following statements of auto trade levies, hopes lingered for a possible flexibility in Trump's approach, fostering a previously seen optimism earlier in the week.

Comments from Eric Theoret, an FX strategist at Scotiabank, underscored the market's initial panic followed by a gradual reevaluation, suggesting that the announcements might not be as drastic due to the broader negotiating context. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar saw declines, and retaliatory measures were signaled by various governments, pending final tariff outlines from the U.S.

In other developments, the euro displayed strength against the dollar, partly reviving from recent losses amid technical support and broader fiscal policy changes in Germany. Central banks, including the European Central Bank, are reconsidering their rate strategies, responding to the potential economic threats of a trade war and its longer-term impact on growth and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)