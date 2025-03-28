Left Menu

Colombia's Fiscal Challenges: More Adjustments Ahead

Colombia's Finance Minister, German Avila, announced the need for further spending and debt adjustments. This comes after a failed tax reform, requiring a $2.9 billion budget reduction. Avila succeeds Diego Guevara, who resigned due to budget conflicts with President Gustavo Petro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:51 IST
Colombia's Fiscal Challenges: More Adjustments Ahead
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant announcement on Thursday, Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila highlighted the urgent need for further fiscal adjustments, targeting both the country's spending and debt strategies. Although details remain scarce, the change signals continuing economic challenges for the South American nation.

The call for adjustments follows the government's decision in January to slash spending by approximately 12 trillion pesos, equivalent to $2.9 billion. This financial squeeze was prompted by a stalled tax reform that failed to receive congressional approval, thereby impacting the annual budget now set at 511 trillion pesos or $123.7 billion.

Avila, who recently took over the finance ministry from Diego Guevara, is at the center of these fiscal changes. Guevara resigned earlier this month after disagreements with President Gustavo Petro regarding proposed budget cuts, underscoring the tension within Colombia's economic management circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025