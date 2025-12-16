Raghav Chadha Advocates Tax Reforms and Tokenisation Bill in Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha introduced several reformative proposals in the Rajya Sabha, advocating for tax incentives on interest income and suggesting a 'Tokenisation Bill' to revolutionize financial investments in India.

Chadha highlighted the need to amend the existing taxation system, which currently views long-term investments as short-term speculation. He emphasized that India's middle class, which relies heavily on bank savings and fixed deposits, should benefit from increased tax-free interest income limits.

He also proposed that a Tokenisation Bill could enable fractional ownership of assets through digital tokens, thereby democratizing access to significant assets and enhancing investment opportunities for the average citizen.

