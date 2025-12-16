Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Advocates Tax Reforms and Tokenisation Bill in Rajya Sabha

Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party member, proposed tax incentives on bank interest income and a 'Tokenisation Bill' to enhance investment returns during a Rajya Sabha discussion. He emphasized treating long-term investments favorably and suggested asset tokenisation to make high-value assets accessible to common citizens.

Updated: 16-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:21 IST
On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha introduced several reformative proposals in the Rajya Sabha, advocating for tax incentives on interest income and suggesting a 'Tokenisation Bill' to revolutionize financial investments in India.

Chadha highlighted the need to amend the existing taxation system, which currently views long-term investments as short-term speculation. He emphasized that India's middle class, which relies heavily on bank savings and fixed deposits, should benefit from increased tax-free interest income limits.

He also proposed that a Tokenisation Bill could enable fractional ownership of assets through digital tokens, thereby democratizing access to significant assets and enhancing investment opportunities for the average citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

