Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: Tariffs Shake Wall Street as Auto Giants Tumble

The S&P 500 dropped as President Donald Trump's trade tariff announcements affected shares of GM, Ford, and auto parts manufacturers. Tesla rose due to its domestic production. Uncertainty looms on Wall Street concerning supply chain disruptions and inflation. The markets await insights from Federal Reserve policymakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:32 IST
Trade Turmoil: Tariffs Shake Wall Street as Auto Giants Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market took a hit on Thursday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, affecting major companies like General Motors and Ford. Car parts manufacturers Aptiv and BorgWarner also saw declines, whereas Tesla experienced an uptick due to its domestic manufacturing footprint.

Wall Street is on edge as Trump's unpredictable trade policies foster uncertainty among investors, particularly concerning the risk of supply chain disruptions and potential inflation that could hinder global economic growth. Jed Ellerbroek, a portfolio manager in St. Louis, described investor sentiment as cautious and wary due to the fluctuation of Trump's policies.

Concluding with a downturn, the S&P 500 lost 19.46 points, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also saw declines. However, there were positive signals in the job market, with a steady jobless rate and revised fourth-quarter GDP growth. All eyes now turn to Friday's release of the February personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025