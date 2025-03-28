Left Menu

U.S. Suspends Nonimmigrant Visas in Chad Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. has halted most nonimmigrant visas in Chad for 90 days. This is the first travel restriction of Trump's second term, linked to a new executive order for intensified security checks and a review of visa processes. Chad remains eligible for diplomatic and U.S. resident visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:26 IST
U.S. Suspends Nonimmigrant Visas in Chad Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has temporarily suspended the issuance of most nonimmigrant visas in Chad for a period of 90 days, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department. This move marks the first travel restriction of President Donald Trump's second term in office.

The decision is part of a broader strategy, wherein Chad is among over 40 countries being scrutinized for potential travel restrictions akin to those imposed during Trump's initial presidency. The suspension affects nonimmigrant categories such as tourist, business, student, and exchange visitor visas, excluding diplomatic or residency-related categories.

The State Department cites intensified national security concerns as a pivotal reason behind the executive order signed on January 20, mandating a more rigorous vetting process for foreigners entering the U.S. The Chadian government has been informed and is investigating the matter. This highlights ongoing complexities in international travel policies under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025