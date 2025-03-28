U.S. Suspends Nonimmigrant Visas in Chad Amid Security Concerns

The United States has temporarily suspended the issuance of most nonimmigrant visas in Chad for a period of 90 days, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department. This move marks the first travel restriction of President Donald Trump's second term in office.

The decision is part of a broader strategy, wherein Chad is among over 40 countries being scrutinized for potential travel restrictions akin to those imposed during Trump's initial presidency. The suspension affects nonimmigrant categories such as tourist, business, student, and exchange visitor visas, excluding diplomatic or residency-related categories.

The State Department cites intensified national security concerns as a pivotal reason behind the executive order signed on January 20, mandating a more rigorous vetting process for foreigners entering the U.S. The Chadian government has been informed and is investigating the matter. This highlights ongoing complexities in international travel policies under the current administration.

