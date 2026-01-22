Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

In a significant diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss potential peace with Russia. This meeting, initially scheduled for Wednesday, is now slated for Thursday, as revealed amidst global business forums in Davos, Switzerland.

President Trump expressed optimism about a ceasefire agreement after noting both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed ready to end the long-standing conflict. However, obstacles remain, as indicated by ongoing tension and previous withdrawals from potential agreements.

Notably, Trump plans to involve Putin in his Board of Peace initiative, which proposes international conflict resolutions. Yet, skepticism persists, especially from Ukraine, regarding Russia's commitment and suggested funding from frozen Russian assets.

