Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Germany's Finance Minister, Lars Klingbeil, has cautioned against premature optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to ease off threats of imposing tariffs over Greenland negotiations.

Speaking to Germany's ZDF television, Klingbeil urged patience, despite Trump's recent discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Klingbeil emphasized the importance of maintaining realistic expectations until more definitive results emerge from ongoing diplomatic dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)