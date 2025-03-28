Left Menu

11 killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan

In another accident, a car veered off the road and plunged into a canal at Dargai tehsil in Malakand district, resulting in the deaths of five family members.The bodies have been transported to a local hospital.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 28-03-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 03:52 IST
At least 11 people, including four women, were killed in two separate road accidents in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said. In the first incident, six members of a family died after their car fell into a canal at Malak Khel Kotkay in the mountainous district of Shangla bordering Swat and Mansehra districts.

The ill-fated car plunged into the canal due to a slippery road, police said, adding that the rescue teams which rushed to the spot shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for necessary procedures. In another accident, a car veered off the road and plunged into a canal at Dargai tehsil in Malakand district, resulting in the deaths of five family members.

The bodies have been transported to a local hospital. The accident occurred near the Khatko Shah Afghan refugee camp on the outskirts of Dargai when the vehicle lost control due to heavy rainfall.

The deceased family members included two women, two young girls, and the driver of the vehicle. According to Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the accident was triggered after the vehicle skidded on the wet road caused by the downpour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

