China's aviation regulator holds talks with EU counterpart

China's Civil Aviation Administration of China has led a delegation to Germany and held talks with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in Cologne on March 24-26, its statement on Friday said.

The delegation introduced China's latest achievements in civil aviation development and broad market potential, and called on the EU side to jointly promote the safe and sustainable development of global aviation through cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)