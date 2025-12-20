Left Menu

Epstein Files Unveiled: Clinton Featured, Trump Absent

The Justice Department released numerous documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting former President Bill Clinton's involvement and surprisingly omitting President Trump. This release follows a congressional mandate, despite Trump's efforts to seal the files. Future disclosures may reveal more details concerning Trump's connection.

Updated: 20-12-2025 04:31 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday unveiled a vast collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. While the documents heavily feature Democratic former President Bill Clinton, they scarcely mention President Donald Trump, a detail noteworthy due to the known friendship between Trump and Epstein decades ago.

The release of these documents was mandated by a congressional decision in November, overturning President Trump's attempts to keep the files sealed. Despite prior conspiracy theories he promoted, the Epstein case has become politically damaging for Trump since returning to the White House.

Notably missing are photos or documents linking Trump to Epstein, unlike past releases that included Trump's appearance on flight manifests for Epstein's plane. Trump's critics argue he ordered the Justice Department to reopen investigations into Clinton's Epstein ties to draw attention away from his connections with Epstein.

