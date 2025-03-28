Left Menu

Air India Express Expands: Aiming for Enhanced Global Connectivity by 2026

Air India Express, owned by the Tata Group, plans to expand its virtual interline partnerships with foreign low-cost carriers and is set to deepen its network. By 2025-26, it aims to transport 30 million passengers. The airline will transition to economy-only seating by the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air India Express, under the ownership of the Tata Group, is strategizing to expand its virtual interline partnerships with foreign low-cost carriers to enhance its global network reach.

The airline, currently operating with a fleet of 103 planes, aims to increase its passenger capacity to 30 million by the 2025-26 fiscal year, as stated by Managing Director Aloke Singh.

In pursuit of growth, the company also plans to retrofit its fleet to offer only economy class seating by the 2026-27 financial year, marking a shift from its current mixed class configuration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

