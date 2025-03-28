USAID Restructure Aligns with New Government Priorities
The U.S. State Department has announced the reorganization of USAID, phasing out functions misaligned with current administration goals. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized ending past fiscal irresponsibility, aligning with President Trump's directives. Significant reductions in staff and program cancellations have occurred, affecting global beneficiaries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:20 IST
The State Department has notified Congress about plans to reorganize USAID, aligning it with the current administration's priorities, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Rubio criticized USAID for deviating from its mission, a situation he claims was costly and inefficient. Under President Trump, the focus is shifting to prioritize the nation's interests directly.
An aggressive cutback has commenced, with significant job losses and program cancellations reported, impacting millions globally. More than 80% of USAID programs were terminated, aiming for consolidation into the State Department by July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Donald Trump invokes Alien Enemy Act of 1798, assuming wartime authority to speed up mass deportations, reports AP.
I always put India's interests first, for me my nation is my high command: PM Modi on Donald Trump calling him a tough negotiator.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to speak with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, reports AP. NPK NPK
US Boosts Aid for Rohingya Amidst Foreign Assistance Cuts