Tragic Collision on Delhi-Agra Highway: Two Fatalities

In a devastating accident on the Delhi-Agra Highway, a speeding SUV crashed into an e-rickshaw, leading to the tragic deaths of two individuals and critical injuries to two others. The incident unfolded in the Krishna Nagar area during the late morning hours, leaving the community in shock.

According to City Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar, the collision happened when e-rickshaw driver Ayub was en route to Atal Chowk with his wife, Razia, and two other passengers. Witnesses reported that the high-speed Thar SUV struck the e-rickshaw with such force that passengers were catapulted into the air.

The victims have been identified as Ayub, a 35-year-old resident of Radheshyam Colony, and passenger Phoolchand, aged 45. Razia and another passenger sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. Authorities have detained the driver of the SUV, and the investigation continues as the deceased are sent for postmortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)