India Aims for International Aviation Harmony with New Bill

The Indian Parliament is currently deliberating a crucial piece of legislation, the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, which seeks to align the nation's civil aviation sector with international standards. The Nationalist Congress Party's Praful Patel, a former civil aviation minister, emphasized the significance of synchronizing with the directives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to bolster growth in this sector.

Patel underscored that the Bill aims to harmonize Indian aviation laws with global aviation standards, welcoming it as a positive step for one of the world's largest domestic aviation markets. He pointed out that the Cape Town Convention mandates adherence to lease conditions, ensuring that leased aircraft meet contractual obligations or risk repossession by lessors, protecting their investment.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi voiced concerns over airport privatization while discussing the Bill, which seeks to give legal force to several international agreements, including the Cape Town Convention. The legislation promises security for creditors in case of default, and is a bid to regulate interests in high-value aviation assets like aircraft and helicopters.

