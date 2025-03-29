IMF Bolsters Ukraine with $400 Million Boost

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday that its board has completed a significant review, facilitating a $400 million disbursement to Ukraine. The funds are earmarked for budget support, providing a crucial financial lifeline to the country.

This disbursement is part of a broader support initiative, culminating in a total of $10.1 billion distributed under the current IMF-backed program. The financial assistance aims to stabilize Ukraine's economy amidst ongoing challenges.

The IMF's commitment underscores its strategic partnership with Ukraine, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing economic stability and growth in the region.

