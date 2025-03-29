IMF Bolsters Ukraine with $400 Million Boost
The International Monetary Fund's board completed a review to disburse $400 million to Ukraine for budget support, bringing the total disbursements under the IMF-supported program to $10.1 billion.
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday that its board has completed a significant review, facilitating a $400 million disbursement to Ukraine. The funds are earmarked for budget support, providing a crucial financial lifeline to the country.
This disbursement is part of a broader support initiative, culminating in a total of $10.1 billion distributed under the current IMF-backed program. The financial assistance aims to stabilize Ukraine's economy amidst ongoing challenges.
The IMF's commitment underscores its strategic partnership with Ukraine, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing economic stability and growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MP government announces Rs 1 crore financial assistance to kin of cop killed by mob in Mauganj district.
Delhi's Women Await BJP's Promised Financial Assistance
Delhi Boosts Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens
No financial assistance received from Centre till date for Wayanad landslide victims rehabilitation: Kerala CM.