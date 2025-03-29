Kolkata Metro Adjusts Schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities

Kolkata Metro has announced a reduction in train services across key routes in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, set to be celebrated on March 31.

Services along the North-South corridor will see a decrease from the regular 262 trains to 236, affecting travel between Dakshineswar and New Garia. Comparatively, the Sealdah-Sector 5 line will operate 90 services instead of the usual 106.

Despite these schedule changes, special night services remain unaffected, with trains continuing to run from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at 10.40 pm. Normal services will resume on other sections post Eid celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)