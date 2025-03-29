Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Adjusts Schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities

Kolkata Metro announced reduced services for Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, with fewer trains running on the North-South and Sealdah-Sector 5 routes. While normal services will include 262 and 106 trains, only 236 and 90 will operate respectively. Special night services will remain available on the North-South corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:25 IST
Kolkata Metro Adjusts Schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro has announced a reduction in train services across key routes in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, set to be celebrated on March 31.

Services along the North-South corridor will see a decrease from the regular 262 trains to 236, affecting travel between Dakshineswar and New Garia. Comparatively, the Sealdah-Sector 5 line will operate 90 services instead of the usual 106.

Despite these schedule changes, special night services remain unaffected, with trains continuing to run from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at 10.40 pm. Normal services will resume on other sections post Eid celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025