Verification Drive in Muzaffarnagar Riots Victim Colony: An Immigration Check

Authorities are conducting a door-to-door verification drive in Muzaffarnagar riots victims' colonies to identify illegal immigrants. The initiative focuses on checking Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers, and family details. No illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals have been found, and the verification efforts are extended to factory workers in industrial areas.
Authorities have initiated a door-to-door verification drive in Kairana's Muzaffarnagar riots victims' colony to identify any illegal immigrants, officials confirmed on Saturday.
On Friday, police scrutinized Nahid Colony, home to around 300 families displaced during the 2013 communal clashes. They checked Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers, and family identities.
Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said the drive aims at detecting illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals. Simultaneously, verification efforts in Muzaffarnagar's industrial zones focus on factory laborers' records.
