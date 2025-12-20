Left Menu

Verification Drive in Muzaffarnagar Riots Victim Colony: An Immigration Check

Authorities are conducting a door-to-door verification drive in Muzaffarnagar riots victims' colonies to identify illegal immigrants. The initiative focuses on checking Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers, and family details. No illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals have been found, and the verification efforts are extended to factory workers in industrial areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:04 IST
Verification Drive in Muzaffarnagar Riots Victim Colony: An Immigration Check
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have initiated a door-to-door verification drive in Kairana's Muzaffarnagar riots victims' colony to identify any illegal immigrants, officials confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday, police scrutinized Nahid Colony, home to around 300 families displaced during the 2013 communal clashes. They checked Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers, and family identities.

Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said the drive aims at detecting illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals. Simultaneously, verification efforts in Muzaffarnagar's industrial zones focus on factory laborers' records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025