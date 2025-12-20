Left Menu

Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Iran executed a 27-year-old architecture student, Aghil Keshavarz, accused of spying for Israel. The man was said to have ties with opposition groups, with confessions reportedly extracted under torture. The execution highlights the ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel, which has intensified in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:58 IST
Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran executed a man Saturday, whom authorities accused of espionage for Israel and connections with opposition factions, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

As tensions rise in a prolonged conflict with Israel, Iran has executed numerous individuals accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group identified the individual as Aghil Keshavarz, a 27-year-old architecture student. They claimed his sentence was based on torture-induced confessions. The Iran-Israel conflict has intensified significantly, escalating into sporadic warfare since Israel's strikes in June.

This year's increase in executions for alleged espionage underlines the heightened state of hostility between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025