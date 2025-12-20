Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Iran executed a man Saturday, whom authorities accused of espionage for Israel and connections with opposition factions, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

As tensions rise in a prolonged conflict with Israel, Iran has executed numerous individuals accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group identified the individual as Aghil Keshavarz, a 27-year-old architecture student. They claimed his sentence was based on torture-induced confessions. The Iran-Israel conflict has intensified significantly, escalating into sporadic warfare since Israel's strikes in June.

This year's increase in executions for alleged espionage underlines the heightened state of hostility between the two nations.

