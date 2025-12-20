Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
Iran executed a 27-year-old architecture student, Aghil Keshavarz, accused of spying for Israel. The man was said to have ties with opposition groups, with confessions reportedly extracted under torture. The execution highlights the ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel, which has intensified in recent months.
Iran executed a man Saturday, whom authorities accused of espionage for Israel and connections with opposition factions, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency.
As tensions rise in a prolonged conflict with Israel, Iran has executed numerous individuals accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group identified the individual as Aghil Keshavarz, a 27-year-old architecture student. They claimed his sentence was based on torture-induced confessions. The Iran-Israel conflict has intensified significantly, escalating into sporadic warfare since Israel's strikes in June.
This year's increase in executions for alleged espionage underlines the heightened state of hostility between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
