Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

A small plane crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb, claiming the life of at least one passenger. The residents of the home escaped unharmed, but the house was destroyed. Authorities are investigating the crash of the single-engine SOCATA TBM7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brooklynpark | Updated: 30-03-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 05:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small aircraft met with tragedy when it crashed into a residential home in a Minneapolis suburb, resulting in at least one fatality, city officials reported on Saturday.

Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun confirmed that while the inhabitants of the house were unharmed, the building itself was severely damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated the SOCATA TBM7 had taken off from Des Moines International Airport and was headed towards Anoka County-Blaine Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the crash circumstances.

