Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

A small aircraft met with tragedy when it crashed into a residential home in a Minneapolis suburb, resulting in at least one fatality, city officials reported on Saturday.

Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun confirmed that while the inhabitants of the house were unharmed, the building itself was severely damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated the SOCATA TBM7 had taken off from Des Moines International Airport and was headed towards Anoka County-Blaine Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the crash circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)